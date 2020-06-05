Clay Demetrius Tyler Sr. Aprill 17, 1973 - June 1, 2020 Clay Demetrius Tyler Sr., affectionately known to some as "World" was born in Anne Arundel County, Md., on April 17, 1973, to Wanda Valencia Mackall-Washington and Charles Darnell Tyler. He was joined in holy matrimony to Melissa Hoppe on July 19, 2019. Clay leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Wanda Mackall-Washington; stepfather, Juarez Washington; father, Charles Tyler; wife, Melissa Hoppe-Tyler; children, Clay Tyler Jr., Alexis Tyler, Brandon Tyler, Michenzy Tyler and Jaime Tyler; sisters, Crystal Tyler-Toney (Robert), Cristen Tyler-Adkins (Rickey), Latheda Wilson, LaToy Tyler, Kellie Tyler and Denise White-Dennis; brothers, Antonio Tyler, Charles Tyler Jr. and Jayden Tyler, Shannon Gatling and Christopher Fleming; five grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held 12 noon Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Family and friends may view on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. with family viewing at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg VA 24504
In memory
