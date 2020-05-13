Sunday, May 10, 2020 Deacon Henry Edward Tweedy Sr., 95, departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late Clarence E. Tweedy and Rissie "Callaham" Tweedy-Robey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lee Britton Tweedy and a brother Paul Tweedy. Tweedy left school in the 7th grade to enter the work-field to provide for his family. During WWII he entered into the U.S. Army in the year of 1942. Henry had many adventurous jobs and retired from BWXT with 20 years of service. Henry served in many capacities; choir member, Sunday school teacher, trustee, and the senior deacon of Evergreen Baptist Church where he was a faithful member. Henry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Donna T. Davis, and a son, Henry E. Tweedy Jr. both of Lynchburg, a sister, Pauline "Buttercup" Nowlin of Naruna; three grandchildren, Jarith R. Davis (Shanice) of Fredericksburg, Amber C. Davis and Marshall M. Davis both of Lynchburg; two great-granddaughters, Arianna M. Davis and Kensley E. Davis; two brothers-in-law Andrew Britton Jr. of Ohio and Muriel Yuille of Roanoke; two sisters-in-law Betty B. Kain (Ferdinand) of Lynchburg and Patricia Britton of Washington DC. He is also survived by many other cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held Friday May 15, 2020 from 6pm 8pm at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg, with a graveside service at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery, Naruna located at 80 Carver Lane Gladys, VA on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
