Glen Dale Tweedy Sr. Glen Dale Tweedy Sr., 69, of Madison Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on December 7, 1950. He was the third son of Ira and Rosabelle Tweedy. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Richard Tweedy and brother, Bruce Allen Tweedy. He was a Supply Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves, serving his country for 12 years. He was employed by Frito Lay for approximately 25 years, from which he retired in 2013. He had a great love for his many grandchildren and delighted in seeing them grow and blossom. One of his favorite hangouts was Biscuitville in Madison Heights, where he was pampered in a manner he truly deserved. His charismatic personality meant he was favored and never met a stranger. He was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church in Madison Heights from childhood. He is survived by his mother, Rosabelle Trent Tweedy of Madison Heights; four sons, Glen Dale Tweedy Jr. (Peggy), John Richard Tweedy (Dale), both from South Carolina, Douglas William Tweedy (Becky), and Kendall Ray Tweedy (Cassidy) of Madison Heights; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dicky Tweedy and Bobby Tweedy, both of Madison Heights; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Allen Kendrick and Mark Blankenship. A Memorial and Visitation will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202. Special thanks to the hospital staff at Lynchburg General Hospital for their compassionate care of our loved one. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
