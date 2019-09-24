Nora Smith Tweedy, 99, of Lynchburg, passed away after a short illness on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the residence of her niece, Linda Clements May. She was the wife of the late William Howard Tweedy. Born on May 14, 1920, in Appomattox County, she was the ninth of ten children to the late Joseph William Smith and the late Annie Giles Smith. Nora was a retired assembler for the General Electric Corporation, where she served for 22 years. In addition to her husband and parents, Nora was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria Dean Tweedy Martin; seven sisters, Cora Franklin, Lillie Fitzgerald, Vera Clowdis, Elna Stanley, Ruth Trent, Gladys Clements and Hassie Brooks; and two brothers, Edward Smith and Gordon Smith. Nora is survived by her numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends, especially Joyce Pillow, her Friday morning "Breakfast Gathering" friends and her waitresses, Marsha and Audra. A funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Kristina May officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
