Melanie Denson Tweedy, 64, of 1805 Long Island Road, Gladys, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Thomas William Tweedy. She was born on March 21, 1955, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Agee Otha Denson and Violet Mildred Austin Denson Lynch. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Sondonna Hairston of Gladys, and Windknowme Hairston of Hodges; a brother, Donald Denson of Gladys; a sister, Della Horne of Buckingham; eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mt. Evergreen Baptist Church, Evington with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys and other times at the residence. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Tweedy, Melanie Denson
