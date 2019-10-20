Lawrence Tweedy Lawrence Tweedy, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Warren Tweedy. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Gerard Hutcherson Sr. officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Tags

Load entries