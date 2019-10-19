Lawrence "Byrd" Tweedy, of Lynchburg, Virginia, was born on July 30 1947, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Warren Tweedy. Byrd is survived by four sisters; five stepchildren, Shrome Carter, Jerome Carter Jr., Jackie Terry, Jewel Hodnett, and Demita Calloway; one daughter, Pamela Tweedy; and grandchildren, Corban Hodnett, Shakkia Carter and Michael Ward Jr. He was in the Army Reserve and enjoyed cooking, singing and spending time with family. His memory lives on in a host of family and friends.
