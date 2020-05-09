Alfred "Boo Jack" Terry Tweedy, departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 1950, to the late Glover R. Tweedy and the late Mary J. Tweedy. He is survived by his sons and daughter, Aaron L. Tweedy, Tracy L. Tweedy and Eleisha Q. Tweedy; his siblings, Kermit D. Tweedy, Gloria T. Terrell, Catherine T. Graham (Melvin), Alfreda T. Rosser, Lyle R. Tweedy (Sharon) and Edith T. Deal (Gary); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four aunts, one uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

