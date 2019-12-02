William "Billy" Nelson Turpin, 87, of Big Island, passed Saturday, November 30, 2019, at The Bedford Hospice House. He was born on June 23, 1932, a son of the late Thomas Raymond and Louise Norton Turpin. Billy was active in the Big Island Community. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Turpin. Billy is survived by his children, Robbin Turpin (Linda), Nelson Turpin II (Debbie), Becky Eagle (David), Chris Turpin, and Jayson Turpin; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, James Turpin (Judy); and a host of other family members. Memorial Contributions may be made to Big Island Rescue Squad or Bedford Animal Hospital. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Big Island Baptist Church with Pastor Don Harvey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Big Island Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.