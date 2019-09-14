Virginia Balser Turpin, 89, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Heritage Green. She was the wife of the late John Thurman Turpin. Born on June 24, 1930, in Natural Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Dexter Marshall Sr. and the late Lemma Flint Marshall. Virginia retired from the Chapstick Corporation and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by two siblings, Hugh Dexter Marshall Jr. and Helen Crist. Virginia is survived by many loving family members including her son, Larry D. Balser and his wife, Joan, of Lynchburg; grandson, John Balser and his wife, Jenna, of Christiansburg; her precious great-granddaughter, Abigail Balser; sister, Elizabeth Bryant of Natural Bridge; sister-in-law, Lucy Marshall of Natural Bridge; four nieces, Dreama Talley, Audra Daniel and her husband, Bryan, Linda Marshall, and Debbie Dameron and her husband, Jerry; one nephew, Ronnie Marshall and his wife, Bridgette; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Broad Creek/Miller Cemetery in Natural Bridge. The family will receive friends frpm 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at the residence of her son, Larry D. Balser. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
