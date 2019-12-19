Rachel LeWarne Turpin, 92, of Big Island, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Prince Edward County, Va. on August 23, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Judson Turpin. She was a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She was a bus driver for Bedford County Public Schools for 35 years. Rachel is survived by a daughter, Darnell Byers and husband, Jimmy; son, Dennis Turpin and wife, Sheila; grandchildren, Julie Baty and husband, Herb, Selena Phillips and husband, Kevin, Lindsey Nichols and husband, Johnathan, D.J. Turpin and wife, Lauren; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Carter, and Allie Phillips, and Sadie Rose Turpin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the service, a meal will be served in the church fellowship hall and everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish to the church. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Manor for the wonderful care they gave to Rachel. Memorials can be made to Hunting Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund, 15455 Big Island Hwy, Big Island, VA 24526. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
