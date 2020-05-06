Ronnie Turner Sr. Ronnie Turner Sr. of Lynchburg passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born to the late David Turner and Eleanor Beverley Turner on October 12, 1952, Family and friends may view on Thursday, from 12 until 4 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Turner, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

