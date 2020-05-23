November 5, 1942 - May 22, 2020 Maxine Turner, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 77 years old. She is survived by her loving husband, of 58 years Roscoe Turner; mother, Rosella Douglas; sister, Juanita Phillips; brother, Alan Douglas; and daughters, Christine Sweeney, Angela Frazier, Nannette Turner, and Leslye Mould; and 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral service will follow in the Tharp Funeral Home Chapel at 4 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home. Lynchburg 220 Breezewood Drive

