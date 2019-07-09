A homegoing service will be held 2 p.m Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Bolling Hill Baptist Church, 1453 S. Coolwell Rd., Madison Heights, Va. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. The family is receiving friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing

