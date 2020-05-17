November 29, 1949 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Judith Marie Turner, 70, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Judy was born on November 29, 1949, in Lynchburg, Va., to Norman Albion Turner and Elizabeth Ruth Lawhorne Turner, both who preceded her in death. Judy received her training in Radiation Oncology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where she began her career. After a couple of years, she moved to work at Norfolk General Hospital where she stayed for ten years. In 1985 she moved to Louisville to join the staff at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center where she was a dosimetrist in the Department of Radiation Oncology. During her tenure of 35 years there she instituted and served as the Director of the Radiation Therapy School and was instrumental in training several students who were among her colleagues. As part of the school she was asked to make several site visits throughout the county evaluating other therapy programs. Judy had many interests and loved life. After her radiation training, she took off for a month traveling throughout Europe alone. She made friends easily and had many stories to tell. She really cared about people. It was not unusual for her to know the names of servers at the drive thru window at Starbucks and she knew about their families as well. Often, she would take them gifts for no reason. Her generosity was her love language. She was a consummate professional in her medical career, and she had many outside interests. Among her many gifts was a love for theatrics. She was involved in many activities at Southeast Christian Church where she was a member. Many young adults at SECC still reminisce about "Miss Judy" dressed in character and reading Bible stories to them in primary worship. She coordinated the first "Journey to Bethlehem" and was immersed in costuming and as prop mistress for the SECC Easter Pageant. Judy was also a professional clown. As "Hearts" she participated in numerous events throughout the city, always making people smile. Another passion Judy had was shopping. She loved craft fairs and art shows and usually came home with beautiful items which she so kindly gifted to others. Many people were blessed by her generosity. Judy is survived by a multitude of people who will miss her beautiful smile and sweet spirit. Even in her last days, she was thoughtful enough to call her friends to say goodbye. The following poem expresses her final wishes. MISS ME BUT LET ME GO When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set me free I want no rites in a gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your head bowed down. Remember the love that we once shared, Miss me but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take, And each must go alone. It is all a part of the master's plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, Go to the friends we know, Bury your sorrows in doing good deeds, Miss me But let me go. Memorial gifts may be made to the "Judy Turner Gift Fund" for the James Graham Brown Cancer Center which will support the dosimetrists and techs in radiation oncology. Gifts may be given by check using that name and sent to 132 E Gray St., Louisville, KY 40202 or online at https://uoflbrowncancercenter.org/ways-support. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
