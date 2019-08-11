Carroll Eugene Turner Jr. "Carroll Jr." "Disco", was called home to Glory by our Heavenly Father on Friday August 9, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1941, to his loving parents, the late Carroll E. Turner Sr. and Beatrice Jones Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. Geraldine T. Hail; and one daughter, Valencia T. McCray. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Mildred Brown Turner "Mitzie"; three daughters, the Rev. Janet Brown (the Rev. Adolph Brown), Crystal W. Barnes (Phillip), and Ashley Wade; three sons, Donald Brown Sr. (Una) of Baltimore, Md., Carroll Wade and Charles Wade; a very devoted and caring sister-in-law, Lorna B. Jones, and many other family and friends whom he loved and was loved in return. A memorial celebration will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Augsut 14, 2019, at Christ Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Bertha Woodson officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Research Hospice of Virginia or Christ Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund. Community Funeral Home directing
