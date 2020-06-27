Russell Tune June 2, 1935 - June 23, 2020 Mr. Russell Tune, age 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Appomattox. He was the son of the late Mr. Ernest Tune and Mrs. Nannie Waller Tune. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert L. Tune, Goldie Tune, Joe J. Tune and Douglas Tune; two sisters, Rossie T. Hubbard and Mary T. Petty. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Mary P. Tune of Nathalie, and Zelma Tune of New Kent, Va.; nieces; nephews; also a devoted niece, Helen Marie Petty and nephew, Marvin Tune and Herman Petty; special cousins, his Washington D.C. family of the late Pearlie and Gracie Hubbard; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment at Tune Family Cemetery in Nathalie. Public viewing will begin on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Tune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

