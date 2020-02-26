Rufus Ventley Tuggle, 88, of Lynchburg passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born on August 12, 1931, in Charlotte County, he was a son of the late Swanson and Hallie Tuggle. Rufus served in the United States Army and was a member at Thomas Road Baptist Church. He retired from Yellow Freight and was an avid hunter and vegetable gardner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Patterson; brothers, Pelton and Claude Tuggle; sisters, Mary Martin, Arlene Tuggle, and Betha Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Sterling Elder Tuggle; daughter, Robin Tuggle Campbell; siblings, Bobby Tuggle, Beulah Knight, and Gloria Blythe; and one cherished grandson, Dylan Marks. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

