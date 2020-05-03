Pastor Thomas C. Tucker, 67, of 4088 Sandy Ridge Road, Nathalie, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. Born June 27, 1952, in Halifax County, he was the son of the late John Thomas Tucker and Cora Louise Clark Tucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jennie L. Lockett. Pastor Tucker was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served as deacon at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He accepted the call into the ministry in 1996 and served as pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Defiance, Ohio for 10 years. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Wanda Tucker of the residence; four children, Nick Tucker (Nancy) of Walden, New York, Thomas Tucker of Lynchburg, Virginia, Patrick Tucker of Chesapeake, Virginia and Brittany Tucker of Nathalie, Virginia; one brother, Larry Tucker of Manhattan, New York; two sisters, Joanne Ferguson (Cyrus) of Nathalie, Virginia and Betty Manson of Rosedale, New York; two grandchildren, Nicholas Tucker and Niah Tucker; one devoted nephew, Van Dorian Gray of Nathalie, Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Cynthia Davis of Rustburg, Virginia, Angela Clark (Kenneth) of Gladys, Virginia and Veronda Morgan (Maurice) of Long Island, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Pastor Tucker will be conducted on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First Buffalo Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Faulkner, eulogist and military rotes by Altavista Memorial Post #36. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, viewing will be limited to 10 people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

