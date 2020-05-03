Pastor Thomas C. Tucker, 67, of 4088 Sandy Ridge Road, Nathalie, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. Born June 27, 1952, in Halifax County, he was the son of the late John Thomas Tucker and Cora Louise Clark Tucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jennie L. Lockett. Pastor Tucker was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served as deacon at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He accepted the call into the ministry in 1996 and served as pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Defiance, Ohio for 10 years. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Wanda Tucker of the residence; four children, Nick Tucker (Nancy) of Walden, New York, Thomas Tucker of Lynchburg, Virginia, Patrick Tucker of Chesapeake, Virginia and Brittany Tucker of Nathalie, Virginia; one brother, Larry Tucker of Manhattan, New York; two sisters, Joanne Ferguson (Cyrus) of Nathalie, Virginia and Betty Manson of Rosedale, New York; two grandchildren, Nicholas Tucker and Niah Tucker; one devoted nephew, Van Dorian Gray of Nathalie, Virginia; three sisters-in-law, Cynthia Davis of Rustburg, Virginia, Angela Clark (Kenneth) of Gladys, Virginia and Veronda Morgan (Maurice) of Long Island, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Pastor Tucker will be conducted on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First Buffalo Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Glenn Faulkner, eulogist and military rotes by Altavista Memorial Post #36. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, viewing will be limited to 10 people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.