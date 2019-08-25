Norman Ralph "Buddy" Tucker, 89, of Concord, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley Wooldridge Tucker for 70 years. Born on April 9, 1930, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Norman Henry Tucker and Annie Coleman Tucker. He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Stephanie Arleen Augis. Mr. Tucker was a retired professional Firefighter with the Lynchburg Fire Department, a member of the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department, and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Fairview Christian Church. In addition to his wife, Mr. Tucker is survived by two daughters, Teresa Sandifer and husband, Keith and Donna Nash, all of Concord; one son, Danny Tucker and wife, Darlene, of Amherst; a sister, Doris Teeter of Richmond, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Christian Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Gary Harvey officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service and other times at the home of Teresa Sandifer. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Diane, Pam, and Patty from Hospice and the Appomattox Health & Rehabilitation Center. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Men's Fellowship Group of Fairview Christian Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlaken.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.