A memorial service for Norman Ralph "Buddy" Tucker will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Fairview Christian Church with Gary Harvey officiating. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
