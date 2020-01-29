Mary Adams Tucker departed this life on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1960, to Katherine Adams West. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brothers, Gregory West (Denise) of Nathalie, Quinton West (Elizabeth) of Maryland, and Tony Davis of Washington D.C. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing
Tucker, Mary
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.