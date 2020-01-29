Mary Adams Tucker departed this life on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1960, to Katherine Adams West. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brothers, Gregory West (Denise) of Nathalie, Quinton West (Elizabeth) of Maryland, and Tony Davis of Washington D.C. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries