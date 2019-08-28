Loraine Foster Tucker, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Buford, Ga., to be with her Lord and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Tucker; her parents, Thomas and Mabel Foster; her brothers, James and Cecil Rhinehart; and her sisters, Maggie Staton and Doris Millner. Loraine is survived by her son, Steve Tucker; her daughter, June Carroll; her grandson, "Buddy" Hedgepeth; her granddaughter, Tracey Bell; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Hedgepeth, Colin Hedgepeth, Tiffany Jewett, and Krista Overstreet; and her great-great-grandsons, Landyn and Aiden Jewett. Loraine was a devoted Christian and loved her church, Heritage Baptist Church in Lynchburg, where she was a member for over 38 years. She enjoyed serving as a greeter and in other positions there. Mom was the love of our lives. She was a light and a beacon for our Savior. We are thankful for all the memories she gave us and she will live on through her loved ones. She was a joy to everyone who met her. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the memorial service at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International, Lynchburg NW Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 4212, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
