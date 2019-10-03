Donald Henry Tucker, 87, of Altavista, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge Assisted Living. He was the husband of the late Virginia Sitton Tucker for sixty-six years. He was born on June 19, 1932, in Campbell County, a son of the late Walter Paris Tucker and Emma Mae Hackworth. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Altavista, a retired Vice President of The Lane Company, and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He is survived by a son, Donald H. Tucker Jr. and his wife, Becky, of Calera, Ala.; a daughter, Jane Johnson and her husband, Charlie, of Pike Road, Ala.; four grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Michael Lee. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1001 Bedford Ave., Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.