Shirley Joyce Shelton Tuck, age 86, of Randolph, Va., went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was married for nearly 62 years to the late Walter Lee (Dollbaby) Tuck, Sr. She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. She is survived by her six children, Brenda T. Driskill (Roger) of Phenix, Mary T. Hudson (Tuck) of Drakes Branch, Walter Lee Tuck, Jr. (Dianne) of Phenix, James S. Tuck (Joan) of Randolph, Raymond B. Tuck (Billie) of Randolph, and Ricky D. Tuck (Sharon) of Red House. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. The service will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, with interment to follow in the New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may give donations to the New Hope Cemetery Fund, the Charlotte County Rescue Squad, or a charity of your choice. The family is receiving visitors at the home of Shirley Tuck. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. is serving the family.
