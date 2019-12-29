Preston Wendell Tuck, 82, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He was the loving and caring husband of the late Betty Mae Tuck for 51 years. Born Saturday, August 7, 1937 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Hillard Witt Tuck and the late Elsie May Scott Tuck. Preston worked for General Electric Company and then opened a business close to his heart; Preston Tuck Paint Contractor. He is survived by one daughter, Viktorya Ilynya-Saijh Tuck Ore and husband, Jason Allen Ore, of Roanoke, Va.; one son, Steven Preston Tuck, of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Reverend William P. Tuck. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Allen Tuck, and one sister, June T. Gordon. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. A reception will follow at American Legion Post-16. Memorial contributions may be sent to American Legion Post-16, 1301 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.