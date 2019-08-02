Ira Clayton Truxell Jr., age 89, of Kingston, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Truxell; brother Ray Truxell; father, Ira Clayton Truxell Sr. and mother, Louise Truxell. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Poland Truxell; son, Geary Truxell and wife, Connie; stepdaughters, Stephanie Dolsen, Mandy Futrell, and Lori Thompson; grandchildren, Gena Taylor and husband, Greg, Bret Dolsen, Kristy Dolsen Manahan, Christopher Futrell, Andrew Futrell, and Charlotte Thompson; great-grandchildren, Clayton Michael Taylor, Katherine Manahan, and Everett Manahan; and special friend, Bill Coates. A memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Matt Edmonds, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Va. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Truxell family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
