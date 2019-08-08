Ira Clayton Truxell Jr., age 89, of Kingston, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. Burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Va.
