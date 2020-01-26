Valerie "Pookie" Denise Triplett transitioned on Friday, January 17, 2020, at her residence in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was born on October 4, 1957, to the late Willie Triplett and Kay Calloway Triplett Hunter. Valerie is survived by her two sons, Gabriel, and Chris Gaines; four brothers, Michael Triplett of Lynchburg, Va., Stephen, Timothy and Jimmy Hunter, all of Roanoke, Va.; two sisters, Yvette G. Keith, (Kenneth) of Roanoke and Eugena Hunter of Greensboro, N.C. She is also survived by a host aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

