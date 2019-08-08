Harold Dean Triplett "DOO", 66, of Rustburg, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on July 20 2019. He was born on January 11, 1953, and will be greatly missed by friends and love ones. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Christian Chapel Church, 2347 Holiday Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.