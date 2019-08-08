Harold Dean Triplett "DOO", 66, of Rustburg, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on July 20 2019. He was born on January 11, 1953, and will be greatly missed by friends and love ones. A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Christian Chapel Church, 2347 Holiday Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

