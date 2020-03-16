Garland Edward Trent, 83, of Gladys, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Emmogene Tabor Trent for 63 years. Born in Campbell County, Va., on November 5, 1936, he was a son of the late Garland Hardrick and Nancy Hunter Trent. He was also preceded in death by his son, Garland Edward Trent Jr. Ed was a man full of joy who's purpose was to bring smiles to others. He was raised on the family dairy farm by loving parents. He continued to operate Glade Meadows Farm alongside his family in Gladys, Va. He was a graduate of Rustburg High School and served in the National Guard. Ed was a lifetime member of New Bethel United Methodist Church, Gladys, Va. In addition to his wife, he is survived by Pat Dagenhart (Mike) of Gladys; grandchildren, Jamie Brown (Lucas) and Jake Milnor (Bruno); two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Cadie Brown; two sisters, Laura T. Roberts (Gerald) and Sarah T. Driskill (Ben); a brother, Samuel D. Trent (Bobbie); numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much; and a host of friends and relatives. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church by the Rev. Phil Showers, the Rev. Pat Watkins, and the Rev. Roger Powell. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with the committal by Tree of Life Ministries. In lieu of flowers please consider New Bethel United Methodist Church, 5854 Nowlins Mill Road, Gladys, VA 24554. The family would like to express their gratitude to Kim, Renita, Christina, Linda, Crystal, and Mary for their loving care of Ed and family during his final days. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
