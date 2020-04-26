Karen Sue Trent, 60, of Rocky Mount, formerly a resident of Amherst and Appomattox, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born on September 8, 1959, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Reuben Columbus Trent and the late Bertie Saunders Trent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda Deaner; brother, Melvin Trent; and sister, Joyce Lewis. Karen graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1977. Survivors include a daughter Torii Deaner of Staunton; son, Christopher Deaner of Lynchburg; two sisters, Janet Wolfe of Huntington, W.Va., and Drema Swader of Milwaukee, Wisc; as well as a brother, Donnie Trent of Simi Valley, Calif., and several nieces and nephews. Ms. Trent received excellent care from the dedicated teams of doctors, nurses, and other professionals at the Roanoke hospital. Because of the Coronavirus danger, plans for a graveside service will be made at a future date, at which time, her ashes will be placed in Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg, beside her mother and brother. The family would like those wishing to make memorial contributions to please consider a local charity in the Roanoke or Lynchburg area such as Hospice or to the WHO or CDC COVID-19 research fund. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
