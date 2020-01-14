Mr. Sydnor Southall Trent Jr., age 89, of Bracey, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was a retired Petro-Chemical Engineer with National Lead and a Korean conflict Marine veteran. Mr. Trent is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Alice Jenneane Trent; two daughters, Rondys Cook (Dr. Bill Cook) of Lynchburg and Sherrill Leigh Wilson of Monroe, Va.; four step-daughters, Cheryl Ray Welch (Mike) of Sante Fe, Texas, Carey Lynn Crance (Jeff Crawford) of North Pole, Alaska, Sammi Ellen Kent (Shawn) of White Plains, Va. and Karen Nelms; a brother, Philip P. Trent of Lynchburg; fourteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Shannon Ashley Trent. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the chapel at Amelia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, Va. at 11 a.m. with full military honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory, South Hill, Va. is serving the Trent family.
Breaking
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.