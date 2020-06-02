October 5, 1933 - May 31, 2020 Ella Florine Trent, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Heritage Green Assisted Living in Lynchburg, Va. She was the widow of the late Ronald Beverly Trent. Born October 10, 1933 in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late Donald E. and Georgianna Sprouse Maddox. She loved vacationing at Myrtle Beach and reading. An avid gardener, she was a member of Lakewood Baptist and its Friendship Bible Class. Ella's favorite holiday was Christmas, when she delighted in hosting family gatherings. She is survived by her children, Susan Wood and her husband, Dale of Forest, Steve Trent and his wife, Vicky, of Lynchburg, Jack Trent and his wife, Pam, and John Trent all of Campbell County; four brothers, Elbert Maddox and his wife, Sandra, Johnny Maddox and his wife, Denie, Jimmy Maddox and his wife, Sharon, and Herbert Maddox and his partner, Brenda; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred, Christine, and her identical twin, Evelyn. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with Pastor Dan Manley officiating. Visitation will be held immediately following the service. Burial will be on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to express its appreciation to Heritage Green Assisted Living, as well as Gentle Shepherd Hospice nurses Joanna and Penny, for their tender care during Ella's illness. Diuguid Funeral Service - Waterlick Chapel 21914 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

