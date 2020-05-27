Edith Gertrude Godsey Trent, 93, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Paul L. Trent. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Todd Blake officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com.

