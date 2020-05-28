Edith Gertrude Godsey Trent, 93, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Paul L. Trent. Born on August 13, 1926, in Nelson County, she was the daughter of the late Howard Godsey and the late Mary Bailey Godsey. Edith retired from the Holiday Inn Resturaunt as a waitress after 30 years of service. She loved serving her customers and being a waitress and playing bingo. Edith had a servant's heart that was seen by all who knew her. She was a mother to everyone and loved being around her family, friends, and her customers. She was a great mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, and sister. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Harry Trent and wife Tina and brothers and sisters, Harold Godsey, Herschel Godsey, James Godsey, Bill Godsey, Catherine Cashmore, and Marjorie Campbell. Edith is survived by her children, Paul Trent and wife, Sheila, Debbie Canody and husband, William, Steve Trent, Glenn Trent, Lori Trent, and Tim Trent and girlfriend, Tina Barton; eight grandchildren, Lori Vogel and husband, John, Travis Trent and wife, Corey, Trevor Trent, Tara Peterson and husband, Pete, Kristina Floyd, Cecily Almond, Zoe Trent and fiancé Peyton Bryant, and Willow Trent; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Louise Wright and Hallie Roope; and numerous other family members and friends. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Todd Blake officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the ten person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Madison Heights Baptist Church, 329 Main Street, Madison Heights, Virginia 24572. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Trent family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
