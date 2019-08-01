Mrs. Nancy Jean Wade Townes entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Lynchburg. Nancy was born to the late Mr. Thomas Wade Sr. and Mrs. Betty Burks Wade on October 19, 1952. She was the loving wife of Christopher Townes for over forty-two years. Nancy was a graduate of William Campbell High School and Central Virginia Community College. She worked for Campbell County Public Schools and retired from Brookneal Elementary School after 40 years of service. In addition to her husband, Nancy leaves to cherish her memory, two children, a son, Christopher Townes Jr. (Latonia) of Brookneal and a daughter, Hope Townes of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Logan and Cassie; one brother, Thomas Wade Jr. (Kimila) of Gretna; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Townes of Philadelphia, Pa., and William Townes of Charleston, S.C.; her "other" daughter, Brett Glymph of West Springfield; a godson, Juan Thornhill of Kansas City Mo.; special friends, the Rodney Thornhill family of Altavista, Va.; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church in Naruna, with interment at the church cemetery. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.