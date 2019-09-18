Lyle Edison Torrence, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Bedford Hospice House. He was the loving husband of the late Irene Daniel Torrence. Born on September 17, 1922, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Charlie Andrew Torrence and the late Eunice Hendricks Torrence. Lyle retired from Torrence Builders and was a long-term member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by seven siblings and his son-in-law, James Brooks. Lyle is survived by his daughters, Shelby Organ and husband, Ed and Vicki Brooks; four grandchildren, Kevin Organ, Keith Organ, Lynn Dorris and husband, Phil and Bryan Brooks and wife, Niky; seven grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane Wilmouth and Joyce Ernest; special nieces, Linda St. Clair and husband, Rick and Ginger Martin and husband, Bob; special nephew, Danny Torrence and wife, Cindy; and numerous other family members. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bedford Hospice House for their wonderful care and support during Lyle's illness. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Bedford Hospice House, 1621 Whitfield Dr., Bedford, Virginia 24523. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Torrence family (239-0331).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.