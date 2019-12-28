Sarah Marie Toms Thompson, 71, of Roseland, departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Oak Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Edward Hendricks, burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Gardens. A wake will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Toms Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries