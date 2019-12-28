Sarah Marie Toms Thompson, 71, of Roseland, departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Oak Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Edward Hendricks, burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Gardens. A wake will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Toms Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.