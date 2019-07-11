Nannie B. Davis Toms passed away on July 5, 2019, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1929, to the late Granville and Crystal Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Lee Davis. Nannie is survived by a daughter and caregiver, Deborah Brown; two grandsons, Jamel Abrams and James Keith Brown; one granddaughter, Tara Abrams; four great-grandchildren, Serena Sandidge, Madysen Abrams, Amir Mosby and Larissa Brown. Nannie enjoyed cooking for family and professionally. She worked at several Lynchburg establishments, including Jumbo Restaurant. She particularly enjoyed easy soul music. She was baptized at an early age at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She is the last of a loving family of nine children. We, her nephews, nieces and friends, will miss her very much. We appreciate your loving kindness during our time of need. May JEHOVAH God bless you. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Community Funeral Home directing
