Marion "Money" Marie Toms entered peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Killeen, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. The family is receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Memorial Garden, Roseland, Va. Community Funeral Home directing.

