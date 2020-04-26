Nancy Carol Key Tomlinson, 78, formerly of Big Island, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with her family by her side. Born April 25, 1941 in Bedford, Nancy was a daughter of the late Benjamin H. Key and the late Frances Brown Key. Nancy was twice widowed; first to William Stephen Tomlinson and second to Quentin Barry Tomlinson. She was a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church and worked at First Colony Life Insurance as a secretary. She is survived by her children and their families, Sabrina Tomlinson (Mickey) of Lynchburg, daughters, Crystal O'Connor and Courtney St. Clair, Lynn Tomlinson Glass (Darryl) of Arrington, daughters, Carmen and Carson Glass, Benny Tomlinson (Becky) of Big Island, daughters, Meg and Mary Beth, Barbara Scott (Brian) of Goode, son, Stephen Carter, daughter, Hunter Carter and son, Skyler Carter, Joy Tomlinson of Evington, Dale Tomlinson of Lynchburg, sons, Zane and Devan Tomlinson, Christie Swinney (Steve) of Kingsport, Tenn., sons, Carter and Cameron Swinney; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Frances "Butch" Thompson of Coleman Falls. In addition to her husbands, and parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Gray and Peggy Overstreet. A private service will be held. Contributions may be sent to: Alzheimer's Association of Lynchburg, 3831 Old Forest Road Suite 7, Lynchburg, Va. 24502. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice of Lynchburg for the care and support they provided. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
