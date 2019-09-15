Warren Eugene Tomlin, 81, of Madison Heights, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Pattye Holmes Tomlin, "MaMaw". Warren was born on May 1, 1938, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Tomlin. He served his country in the U.S. Army and until his retirement he was an electrician. Warren loved hunting and fishing and was a charter member of the Red Oak Hunt Club and will be sorely missed by his buddies. He is survived by his children, Mike Tomlin (Michelle), Warren L. Tomlin, Randy Tomlin (Janet) and Joseph Campbell, Michelle Ellis (Wayne); grandchildren, Cannon, Coy, Ellison (Tyler), Quade, Aeden, Phoenix and Kelsie. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted at Elon Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, with the Reverend Steve D. Tyree and the Reverend Harold Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Elon Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #16. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the funeral expenses of Warren Tomlin. To donate, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.