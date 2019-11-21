Violette "Dump" Tomlin, 94, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her residence. Born on May 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Annie Blanche and the late John Wesley Gilliam. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Asa Lewis Tomlin; her grandson, Eddie Tomlin; and her four sisters, Lucille Casey, Loma Gillispie, Edith Ramsey, and Iris Rhodes. She was a loving wife, mother, nanny, great grandma and great-great grandma, and was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. She is survived by her three children, Wayne Tomlin (Janice), Billy Tomlin (Jane), and Lynn Conner; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; and two special friends, Ed Wooldridge and Lena Thacker. A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Wes Gillespie, the Rev. Alton Peters, and the Rev. Terry Wornstaff officiating. Interment will follow at Tudor Hall Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at the residence of her daughter, Lynn Conner. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
