George Louis Tomlin Sr. of Evington, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on February 15, 1937, in Amherst County, Va., to the late Henry Dewey and Nevie Staton Tomlin. He was preceded in death by nine siblings, one being his twin, Lois; his sons, George Louis Tomlin Jr. and Robert Anthony Taylor; and two prior wives, Eunice Helen Graybill and Carol Taylor Tomlin. He is survived by his brother, Ralph Tomlin; his wife, Joann Stevens Tomlin; his daughters, Sabrina Wood, Veronica Tomlin, Teresa Bolka, and Melissa Hardy; and his sons, Greg Pribble, Joshua Sizemore, Scott Taylor, and Michael Taylor. He was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louis retired as an import-export manager from GE Electronics. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family and supported countless children's charities because of his love for children. He was a loving father and husband and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. The family visitation will start one hour prior at 11 a.m. Interment will follow with committal at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

