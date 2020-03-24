Roosevelt Tomlin passed away at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 96. In consideration of gathering restrictions, the family will receive friends at the conclusion of a graveside service conducted by Chaplain Ronald D. Tomlin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, 650 Thrashers Creek Road (Rt 617), Amherst, VA 24521. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. For families concerned about coronavirus and its impact we invite you to call us at 434-237-9424 and we can share any updated information we have.

To plant a tree in memory of Roosevelt Tomlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

