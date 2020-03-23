Roosevelt Tomlin passed away at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 96. He had a strong faith, was a loving husband, proud Father and Grandaddy. He was born on January 29, 1924 to the late Benjamin Clifton and Myrtle Belle Martin Tomlin in the house of his Grandpa Bluford Martin in Amherst County next to Panther Mountain. Roosevelt was drafted into the United States Navy during World War II and was very proud of being a Navy veteran. He travelled over 95,000 miles, most of it in the South Pacific, crossing the equator five times and was part of a convoy that transported President Truman to South America. After the Navy, he met and married his wife of 52 years, the late Phyllis Ann Blanks Tomlin. He was a devoted husband and spent their last five years together as her primary caregiver. He also used the GI Bill to attend night school and get an education as an electrician. He was a master electrician and lifetime member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.). His electrical trade took him out of town a lot travelling up and down the east coast to construction sites which included nuclear power plants. His time outside the electrical trade was spent farming, gardening, and planting flowers. Even into his retirement he loved to work and continued as long as possible even into his 90's mowing grass with his zero-turn mower. A dedicated family man, Roosevelt is survived by his five children, Roger L. Tomlin and wife, Nancy, of Madison Heights, Ronald D. Tomlin of Madison Heights, Russell L. Tomlin of Glen Allen, Robin A. Tomlin of Fairfax, and Randal L. Tomlin and wife, Jeanna, of North Augusta, S.C.; a sister, Maxine Vest of Madison Heights; sister-in-laws, Lorraine Tomlin of Forest and Martha Blanks of Culpeper; his five grandchildren, Jennifer Malone of Madison Heights, Daniel Tomlin and wife, Jodi, of Stafford Springs, Conn., Sara Easter and husband, Thomas of Amelia, Brandy Hettinger and husband, Matt, of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Blake Tomlin and wife, Jordyn, of Virginia Beach; his ten great-grandchildren, Dylan Tomlin, Alexis Malone, Shannon Tomlin, Caleb Malone, Kaylee Tomlin, Savannah Hettinger, Stanley Hettinger, Nataleigh Pursifill-Tomlin, Henry Easter, and Everett Easter. He is also survived by a long-time special friend, Hope Lang and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Roosevelt was preceded in death by five brothers, Asa Tomlin, Paul Tomlin, James Tomlin, Hovey Tomlin, and Albert Tomlin; and three sisters, Gladys Martin, Margaret Tomlin, and Virginia Decker. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury Home Health and Senior Independence in helping the family through this most difficult time, especially support from Tabitha, Jasmine, and Crystal. In consideration of gathering restrictions, the family will receive friends at the conclusion of a graveside service conducted by Chaplain Ronald D. Tomlin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, 650 Thrashers Creek Road (Rt 617), Amherst, VA 24521. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Laura Lovern, 1482 Thrashers Creek Road, Amherst, VA. 24521 or Oakdale Baptist Church, 1154 Brightwells Mill Road, Madison Heights, VA 24572. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. For families concerned about coronavirus and its impact we invite you to call us at 434-237-9424 and we can share any updated information we have.
