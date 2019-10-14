Edward Wayne Tomlin, 48, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence. Born on June 5, 1971, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Melissa Grey Commins and Larry Wayne Tomlin and his stepmother, Janice Tomlin. Eddie was an electrician for L.W. Tomlin Electric. He was a loving son, father, brother and friend. In addition to his parents, Edward is survived by his son, Tyler Nathan Tomlin of Madison Heights; his half-brother, William Aaron Tomlin and his wife, Jodi, of Lynchburg; and other loving family member and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Pete Peters officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
