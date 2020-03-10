Cathy Peters Tomlin, 63, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Lynchburg on August 15, 1956, she was a daughter of Mildred Pentcost Peters and the late Jesse Edmond Peters. Cathy was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church and a living and devoted daughter, mother and grandmother. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Matthew Ferguson, Tiffany Tomlin, Harold L. Tomlin Jr., Jessica Tomlin; six grandchildren, Star Ferguson, Eli Tomlin, Isaiah Smith, McKel Ferguson. Danny Ferguson, Riley Ferguson; and a sister, Rhonda (David) Judd. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Dr. Robert A Putt with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Rd. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider West Lynchburg Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
