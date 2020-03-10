Cathy Peters Tomlin, 63, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Lynchburg on August 15, 1956, she was a daughter of Mildred Pentcost Peters and the late Jesse Edmond Peters. Cathy was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church and a living and devoted daughter, mother and grandmother. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Matthew Ferguson, Tiffany Tomlin, Harold L. Tomlin Jr., Jessica Tomlin; six grandchildren, Star Ferguson, Eli Tomlin, Isaiah Smith, McKel Ferguson. Danny Ferguson, Riley Ferguson; and a sister, Rhonda (David) Judd. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Dr. Robert A Putt with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Rd. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider West Lynchburg Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To send flowers to the family of Cathy Tomlin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Cathy's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Cathy's Service begins.

Tags

Load entries