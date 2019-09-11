Clarence Newton Tolley, 73, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at UVA Medical Center with his children by his side. Newton was born to Clarence Preston Tolley and Alma Merle Tolley of Pamplin on November 27, 1945, and was a lifelong resident of Appomattox. He was precocious child that always built and fixed things. He continued that love through life. He served his country for nine years in the National Guard and his community for 12 years as a devoted member of the Appomattox Volunteer Rescue Squad. Newton believed in hard work and managed his own business, T & L Equipment along with working for B & W for 25 years. After retiring, he continued to work with T & L Equipment with his son until July 2019. He was a beloved father and best friend to his children, Archie Tolley and Abby Tolley; a confidant to his sister, Marie Riddle; a role model to nephew, Steve Riddle; lifelong friend and extended family to Carolyn G. Tolley, Mildred "Mama" Gaines, and the extended Gaines family; and special friend to Joan Crance. Newton will be fondly remembered as a loving father, dedicated friend, and the one to call to fix anything. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, in Piney Ridge United Methodist Church by the Dr. David Sexton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the American Cancer Society, c/o Sharon Mobley, P.O. Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
